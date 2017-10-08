Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Stake Lowered by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC owned 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ EGBN) traded up 0.52% during trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,223 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald D. Paul sold 28,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $1,846,546.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $631,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,919,987. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

