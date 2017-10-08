Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 8 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/eagle-asset-management-inc-sells-8-shares-of-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) opened at 193.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $173.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $194.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $5,280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.97, for a total transaction of $65,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.