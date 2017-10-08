E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2,719.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,686,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,392,942,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,028,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,448,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,371,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,600,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,580,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,866,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in the first quarter worth about $128,528,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $867,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. BidaskClub raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E I Du Pont De Nemours And currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.34.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE DD) opened at 83.93 on Friday. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

