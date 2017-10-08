Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy Corporation news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,245.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) opened at 84.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Duke Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

