Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp.orate Bond Trust (DUC) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.24

News articles about Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp.orate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp.orate Bond Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.4000425261067 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp.orate Bond Trust (NYSE DUC) opened at 9.21 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp.orate Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp.orate Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with investing in securities of investment grade quality. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of income securities.

