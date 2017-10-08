DRW Securities LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 0.8% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 177.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $9,348,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $974,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 98,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,459 shares. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

