DRW Securities LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1,580.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ SGEN) traded down 1.42% during trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 764,945 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company’s market cap is $8.23 billion.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $305,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan G. Drachman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,929 shares of company stock worth $8,342,308. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

