Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,191,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,158,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,540,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,503,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,866 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 34.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,592,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOW. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE DOW) opened at 66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. Dow Chemical Co has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Dow Chemical’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is 76.99%.

