Donaldson (DCI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Donaldson earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7821085287032 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Donaldson Company Inc. alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) opened at 46.34 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post ($0.38) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Donaldson (DCI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/donaldson-dci-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.