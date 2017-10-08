Domtar Corporation (UFS) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Domtar Corporation worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Domtar Corporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Domtar Corporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Domtar Corporation by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domtar Corporation by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Domtar Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Fagan sold 4,154 shares of Domtar Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $171,975.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dennis Garcia sold 4,712 shares of Domtar Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $201,343.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,343.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,766 shares of company stock worth $569,809. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) opened at 42.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.49. Domtar Corporation has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $44.72.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Domtar Corporation had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 3.23%. Domtar Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domtar Corporation will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Domtar Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFS. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Domtar Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Domtar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Domtar Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Domtar Corporation from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Domtar Corporation Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

