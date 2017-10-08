Diversified Restaurant Holdings (SAUC) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

Diversified Restaurant Holdings (NASDAQ: SAUC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Diversified Restaurant Holdings to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.2% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Diversified Restaurant Holdings has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Restaurant Holdings’ peers have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Restaurant Holdings and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant Holdings -3.39% -60.83% -0.51% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Competitors 1.77% 12.50% 1.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Restaurant Holdings and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant Holdings 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Competitors 272 1548 2139 73 2.50

Diversified Restaurant Holdings currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Diversified Restaurant Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diversified Restaurant Holdings is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Restaurant Holdings and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant Holdings $166.70 million $20.34 million -9.23 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Competitors $2.04 billion $349.24 million -4.55

Diversified Restaurant Holdings’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant Holdings. Diversified Restaurant Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Diversified Restaurant Holdings peers beat Diversified Restaurant Holdings on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families. Its guests have the option of watching various sporting events on projection screens or televisions. As of September 25, 2016, the BWW menu specialized in 21 sauces and seasonings with flavors ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin’. As of September 25, 2016, the restaurants offered 12 to 30 domestic and imported beers on tap, including several local or regional microbrews and a selection of bottled beer, wine and liquor.

