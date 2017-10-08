Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.75 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.16.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 495,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,677,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 221,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 158,977.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter worth $67,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,342,000 after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,703,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc (Diplomat) operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company operates through specialty pharmacy services segment. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialty infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions.

