Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.70 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,392,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.81% of Callaway Golf worth $81,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 56,247.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679,804 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 244,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 600,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alan Hocknell sold 57,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $759,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver G. Brewer III sold 131,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $1,755,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,520.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,388 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE ELY) opened at 14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.17. Callaway Golf Company has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Company will post $0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

