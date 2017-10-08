Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Holdings Maintained by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/diamond-hill-investment-group-inc-dhil-holdings-maintained-by-grandeur-peak-global-advisors-llc.html.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.88, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) traded down 0.55% on Friday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,844 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.43. The firm has a market cap of $693.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $217.68.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 36.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc (BHIL). The Company’s primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.