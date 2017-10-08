Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Devon Energy Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.0315310063773 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Devon Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Devon Energy Corporation from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Devon Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $37.00 price target on Devon Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) opened at 35.78 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Devon Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other Devon Energy Corporation news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $234,950.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

