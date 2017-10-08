Deutsche Bank AG set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on E.On Se and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Independent Research GmbH set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on E.On Se and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oddo Securities set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on E.On Se and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on E.On Se and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On Se and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.90 ($11.65).

Get E.On Se alerts:

Shares of E.On Se (EOAN) opened at 9.452 on Thursday. E.On Se has a 12 month low of €6.00 and a 12 month high of €9.77. The stock’s market cap is €20.48 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-10-50-price-target-for-e-on-se-eoan.html.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.