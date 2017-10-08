Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Hold

Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE MMC) opened at 83.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $84.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

In other news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 30,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,319,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,091.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 81,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,338,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

