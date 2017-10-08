Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Debt Trading 1.5% Lower

An issue of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) debt fell 1.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and is set to mature on May 1, 2022. The debt is now trading at $58.50 and was trading at $57.75 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

DNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE DNR) opened at 1.37 on Friday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm’s market cap is $534.17 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.66 million. Denbury Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Denbury Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

