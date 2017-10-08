Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $57.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DAL. Barclays PLC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE DAL) traded up 0.64% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. 6,735,370 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,440 and have sold 75,700 shares valued at $4,171,150. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 2,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

