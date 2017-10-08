DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $21.58 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,894 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The Ozarks raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,140,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,058,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,326 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 374.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 30,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 117.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $120.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33. United Parcel Service also saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 17,870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 306% compared to the average daily volume of 4,397 call options.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 417.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

