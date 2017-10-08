Dean Foods Company (DF) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dean Foods worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 62.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 17.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the second quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) opened at 10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. Dean Foods Company has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $983.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dean Foods Company will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DF. BidaskClub raised Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dean Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

