David L. Hatcher Sells 9,000 Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Stock

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 9,000 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $484,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) opened at 54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. KMG Chemicals’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 108.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 2,650.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 284,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut KMG Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

