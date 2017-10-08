David H. Lesser Acquires 2,000 Shares of Power REIT (PW) Stock

Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) CEO David H. Lesser purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $12,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Power REIT (PW) opened at 6.25 on Friday. Power REIT has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Power REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Power REIT worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that holds, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure in the United States. The Company, within the transportation and energy infrastructure sectors, is focused on making new acquisitions of real estate that are or will be leased to renewable energy generation projects, such as utility-scale solar farms and wind farms.

