Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 49.70 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stephen M. King sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,549.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,607.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $3,565,675 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 128,117.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,455 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,306,000. Mik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,824,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,865,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,912,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,022,000 after acquiring an additional 411,339 shares during the period.

Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

