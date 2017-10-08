Daruma Capital Management LLC Maintains Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)

Daruma Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Kornit Digital worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 64.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 496,117 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 144,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,836 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 90.0% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 100.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 151,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital Ltd. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) traded down 3.56% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 235,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $502.65 million. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/daruma-capital-management-llc-maintains-position-in-kornit-digital-ltd-krnt.html.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.