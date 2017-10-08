Danaher Corporation (DHR) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116,860 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation during the second quarter worth about $25,317,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 4,291.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 125,086 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 17.8% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 131,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher Corporation alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.62.

In related news, insider William King sold 7,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $618,790.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,787.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $799,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,496 shares of company stock worth $5,916,223. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE DHR) opened at 87.63 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher Corporation’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Danaher Corporation (DHR) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/danaher-corporation-dhr-shares-sold-by-commerzbank-aktiengesellschaft-fi.html.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.