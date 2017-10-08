Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 35,251 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,251 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Baudouin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $175,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $479,951. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) traded up 0.25% on Friday, reaching $24.50. 454,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.45 billion. Air Transport Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.69 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) is a holding company. The Company provides airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) for specified cargo operations.

