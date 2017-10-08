Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 150,653 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150,653 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 50.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. BidaskClub raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Vetr lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.36 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE HBI) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,894 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 64.80% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard D. Moss sold 20,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $481,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Marsh sold 10,325 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $250,587.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,927.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

