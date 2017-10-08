D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,104 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,643.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,771,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 107.5% during the first quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 3,320,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $36,744,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,823.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,090,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,749.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 967,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) traded up 1.13% on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,668 shares. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,576.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $333,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,666 shares of company stock worth $912,606 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

