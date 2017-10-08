D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) opened at 88.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.62 and a 1-year high of $92.22. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

