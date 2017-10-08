D.A. Davidson & CO. Holds Stake in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. continued to hold its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Otter Tail Corporation were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 20,638.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,116,000 after acquiring an additional 151,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 3,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,040 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Otter Tail Corporation news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $62,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ OTTR) opened at 44.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.78. Otter Tail Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Otter Tail Corporation had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Otter Tail Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Otter Tail Corporation

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

