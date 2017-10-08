Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cytori Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7079381102724 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) traded up 29.5510% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.6348. 19,354,894 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The firm’s market cap is $22.04 million. Cytori Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.62% and a negative net margin of 450.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytori Therapeutics will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc (Cytori) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of treatments and devices for a range of disorders using cells as a key part of the therapy. The Company develops cellular therapeutics formulated and optimized for specific diseases and medical conditions and related products.

