CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Given a $37.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $37.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTMX. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cann reissued a hold rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 target price on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) opened at 21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company’s market cap is $792.64 million. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.33% and a negative return on equity of 84.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post ($1.47) earnings per share for the current year.
In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert I. Tepper sold 24,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $603,072.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,794 shares of company stock worth $3,806,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.
