Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Headlines about Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyanotech Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9534531182633 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cyanotech Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyanotech Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ CYAN) remained flat at $3.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $22.46 million. Cyanotech Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Cyanotech Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cyanotech Corporation will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyanotech Corporation Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation is engaged in the production of natural products derived from microalgae for the nutritional supplements market. The Company’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica and Hawaiian BioAstin. Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica is a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

