Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.6465631350223 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. 7,839 shares of the stock traded hands. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and MLP-related investments.

