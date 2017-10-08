Cue Financial Group Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Cue Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cue Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puplava Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.22. 3,024,247 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $129.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.32 and a 52 week high of $137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/cue-financial-group-inc-acquires-326-shares-of-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $11,291,841.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.