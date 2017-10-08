Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 85.2% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.87.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 0.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $356.88. 4,297,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $59.56 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.05. Tesla Inc. has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc. will post ($6.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total transaction of $15,240,299.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $748,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,446 shares of company stock valued at $17,504,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

