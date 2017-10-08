Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 11,885 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp in the second quarter valued at $106,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters Corp alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/cubist-systematic-strategies-llc-buys-11885-shares-of-thomson-reuters-corp-tri.html.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE TRI) traded down 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 1,356,327 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Thomson Reuters Corp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.91%.

About Thomson Reuters Corp

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.