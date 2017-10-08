Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 35,564 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ SNPS) traded up 0.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $82.48. 575,521 shares of the company traded hands. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Synopsys had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $384,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,423.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,533,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

