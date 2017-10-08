Crown Capital Partners Inc (CRWN) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Crown Capital Partners (CRWN) opened at 9.60 on Wednesday. Crown Capital Partners has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $91.36 million and a P/E ratio of 18.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.
