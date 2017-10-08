Crown Capital Partners Inc (CRWN) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Capital Partners (CRWN) opened at 9.60 on Wednesday. Crown Capital Partners has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $91.36 million and a P/E ratio of 18.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/crown-capital-partners-inc-crwn-price-target-cut-to-c11-50-by-analysts-at-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.