Critical Survey: Humana (HUM) vs. Its Peers

Humana (NYSE: HUM) is one of 14 public companies in the “Managed Health Care” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Humana to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Humana and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana 0 7 12 0 2.63 Humana Competitors 79 854 1409 22 2.58

Humana presently has a consensus target price of $245.94, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. As a group, “Managed Health Care” companies have a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Humana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Humana is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Humana has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humana’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Humana and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana 3.37% 15.85% 5.76% Humana Competitors 1.70% 10.53% 3.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Humana and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Humana $53.87 billion $2.66 billion 20.16 Humana Competitors $52.30 billion $3.74 billion 17.87

Humana has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Humana is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Humana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of shares of all “Managed Health Care” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Humana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of shares of all “Managed Health Care” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Humana pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Humana pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Managed Health Care” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 21.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Humana has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Humana beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products. The Group and Specialty segment consists of employer group commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health. The Healthcare Services segment includes services offered to its health plan members, as well as to third parties, including pharmacy solutions, provider services, home-based services and clinical programs, as well as services and capabilities to manage population health. The Individual Commercial segment includes Individual Commercial products marketed under the HumanaOne brand.

