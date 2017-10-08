Critical Review: Accuray (ARAY) vs. Its Peers

Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Accuray to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -7.71% -61.62% -7.12% Accuray Competitors -327.91% -35.29% -12.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accuray and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $383.41 million $640,996.00 -12.71 Accuray Competitors $2.02 billion $430.74 million -69.22

Accuray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray’s peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Accuray and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 3 2 0 2.40 Accuray Competitors 250 1807 3238 105 2.59

Accuray currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 7.35%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Accuray peers beat Accuray on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated is a radiation oncology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices used in radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer patients. Its products include the CyberKnife Systems, the TomoTherapy Systems, and the Radixact Delivery Treatment Platform. Its technologies, the CyberKnife and TomoTherapy Systems, are designed to deliver treatments, including stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and adaptive radiation therapy. The CyberKnife Systems are robotic systems that are used to treat various types of cancer and tumors throughout the body. The CyberKnife Systems track, detect and correct for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure. The TomoTherapy Systems include the TomoTherapy H Series with configuration options of TomoH, TomoHD and TomoHDA.

