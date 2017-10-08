CRITICAL OUTCOME T COM NPV(POST REV SPLIT) (COTQF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CRITICAL OUTCOME T COM NPV(POST REV SPLIT) (NASDAQ:COTQF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on treatment of cancer. The company’s product consists of COTI-2, a novel p53-dependent mechanism of action with selective and potent anti-cancer activity. Its artificial intelligence platform, CHEMSAS, utilizes a series of predictive computer models to identify compounds from disease specific drug discovery through chemical optimization and preclinical testing. Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. is based in London, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut CRITICAL OUTCOME T COM NPV(POST REV SPLIT) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CRITICAL OUTCOME T COM NP (NASDAQ:COTQF) opened at 0.8511 on Friday. CRITICAL OUTCOME T COM NP has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company’s market cap is $13.79 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Critical Outcome Technologies Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys proprietary artificial intelligence platform, CHEMSAS, utilizes a series of predictive computer models to identify compounds from disease specific drug discovery through chemical optimization and preclinical testing.

