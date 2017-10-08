Critical Contrast: Foot Locker (FL) versus Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Foot Locker and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foot Locker 1 12 11 0 2.42 Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0 6 2 0 2.25

Foot Locker presently has a consensus target price of $63.27, suggesting a potential upside of 83.86%. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has a consensus target price of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 84.27%. Given Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is more favorable than Foot Locker.

Volatility and Risk

Foot Locker has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Foot Locker and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foot Locker 7.49% 21.52% 15.50% Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 7.28% 31.88% 18.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Foot Locker shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Foot Locker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Foot Locker pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend. Foot Locker pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foot Locker and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foot Locker $7.70 billion 0.55 $1.06 billion $4.34 7.93 Francesca’s Holdings Corporation $493.21 million 0.56 $78.79 million $0.97 7.75

Foot Locker has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s Holdings Corporation. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foot Locker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Foot Locker beats Francesca’s Holdings Corporation on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02. The Direct-to-Customers segment is multi-branded and sells directly to customers through Internet and mobile sites and catalogs. The Direct-to-Customers segment operates the Websites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, eastbayteamsales.com and sp24.com. Additionally, this segment includes the Websites, both desktop and mobile, aligned with the brand names of its store banners (footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, six02.com kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, runnerspoint.com and sidestep-shoes.com).

About Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer, which operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. The Company offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 671 boutiques in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and also served its customers through www.francescas.com, its e-commerce Website. The Company offers apparel, such as dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates. The Company provides jewelry, such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. The Company offers accessories, such as handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches and hair accessories. The Company provides gifts, such as fragrance, candles, bath and body, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish and miscellaneous items. The Company operates its boutiques under the francesca’s brand.

