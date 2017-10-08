CRH Medical Corp (CRH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.16. Approximately 329,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 550,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CRH Medical Corp from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CRH Medical Corp from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH Medical Corp from C$8.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CRH Medical Corp from C$7.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $237.13 million and a PE ratio of 32.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

CRH Medical Corp Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

