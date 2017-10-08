Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Centrica PLC (CNA)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.98) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNA. HSBC Holdings plc cut their price objective on Centrica PLC from GBX 202 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centrica PLC from GBX 215 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a sell rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a sell rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 208.35 ($2.76).

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) opened at 174.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.67. Centrica PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 119.71 and a 52-week high of GBX 236.90. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 9.57 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

In other Centrica PLC news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 977 shares of Centrica PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £1,983.31 ($2,630.73). Also, insider Stephen Pusey acquired 1,142 shares of Centrica PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £2,341.10 ($3,105.32). Insiders purchased 3,389 shares of company stock valued at $675,598 in the last three months.

Centrica PLC Company Profile

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage.

