Craig Hallum Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close. Craig Hallum also issued estimates for Wabash National Corporation’s FY2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WNC. BidaskClub raised shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National Corporation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE WNC) opened at 22.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.78. Wabash National Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. Wabash National Corporation had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post $1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wabash National Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products; Diversified Products, and Corporate and Eliminations segment. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

