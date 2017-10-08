Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Nomura initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Instinet initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 36,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.67, for a total transaction of $5,580,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,901,826.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $306,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,559.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18,784.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,755,000 after buying an additional 2,240,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,995,000 after buying an additional 294,756 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 413,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,859,000 after buying an additional 180,824 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,707.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) traded up 0.01% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. 327,582 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $130.15 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post $8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

