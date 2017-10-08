Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.11 to $167.11 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.39.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) opened at 157.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $183.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average is $164.83. Costco Wholesale Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,435 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 266% compared to the average volume of 5,855 call options.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $481,760 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Waldron LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 283,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 75,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

