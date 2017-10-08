Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Given a $155.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned a $155.00 price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.38 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) opened at 157.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $183.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 21,435 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 266% compared to the average volume of 5,855 call options.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $481,760. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,380,168,000 after acquiring an additional 937,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,905,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,983,097,000 after acquiring an additional 703,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,131,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,040,476,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,843,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,099,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,028,898,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

